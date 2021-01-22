Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

IOWA CITY, IA (AP) — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of the charity’s money.

Records show that 40-year-old Jennifer Woodley, who now lives in North Carolina, was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday evening and released.

- Advertisement -

The criminal complaints against her weren’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if she has an attorney.

The organization announced last summer that it had discovered financial irregularities during a compliance review and that Woodley had been dismissed after serving as CEO for one year.