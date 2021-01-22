Mega Millions jackpot rises to $970 million

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — As the Mega Millions jackpot, and the excitement around it, continues to grow, the amount of money raised for education grows too.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $970 million as an annuity prize, or $716.3 million cash.

- Advertisement -

From Sept. 18 through Jan. 19, Mega Millions sales in North Carolina raised an estimated $19.3 million for education. Every $2 Mega Millions ticket sold raises 76 cents for education in North Carolina.

“That’s the great thing about games like Mega Millions,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “North Carolinians have fun trying their luck at exciting jackpots, and along the way the lottery can raise much needed money for education programs.”

The Mega Millions current jackpot stands as the:

2nd largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

3rd largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

“It would be thrilling to see someone from North Carolina win this historic jackpot,” said Michalko. “This is exciting, but we remind everyone to remember it only takes one ticket to win. If you buy your ticket in store, please practice COVID safety measures to keep everyone safe, too.”

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.