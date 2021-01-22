NC panel backs ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina medical, business and nonprofit leaders and state legislators assembled by Gov. Roy Cooper have gotten behind several aspirational goals to improve health care coverage.

The North Carolina Council for Health Care Coverage held its last meeting Friday, less than two months after it was created by the Democratic governor.

He wanted the council to help steer state leaders toward consensus on health care access.

The panel came up with “guiding principles” but didn’t endorse specific policies. Cooper is a big proponent of expanding Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of more people.

GOP leaders have opposed expansion but back other ideas.