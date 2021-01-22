New Hanover County Fire Rescue selected for national community risk reduction pilot program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been selected among 250 fire departments nationwide to participate in the second phase of the National Fire Protection Association‘s (NFPA) pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment (CRA) tool.

According to a news release, the tool, or “dashboard,” will enable community leaders to gain valuable insights and make data-informed decisions around fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities in their communities.

The tool works to help fire departments aggregate and disseminate data that pinpoint where risks exist within a given community.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this important project,” said Britney Melvin, NHCFR’s Community Risk Reduction Coordination. “Not only will access to the tool give us invaluable information about our community’s needs, but it’s rewarding to know that using the tool will increase its effectiveness and help other fire departments in the long run.”

By taking part in the program, NHCFR will be able to use the dashboard through June for free.

“Access to accurate data will allow CRR leaders to use insights and make informed decisions about where to focus efforts and resources,” said Karen Berard-Reed, community risk reduction strategist at NFPA. “NFPA’s CRA tool will do the complex work behind the scenes to compile relevant data, allowing stakeholders to create effective community risk reduction plans that incorporate five priorities – education, engineering, enforcement, economic incentives, and emergency response – in the most impactful ways possible.”