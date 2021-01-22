New Hanover County Schools adjusts grab & go meal service

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is continuing to provide curbside meal service and neighborhood meal stops. However, there will be some changes to site locations when students return to school under Plan B.

Beginning Monday, January 25, Curbside Grab & Go Meal Service will be offered at 24 school sites and 20 community sites.

Meals are provided at the school weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children 18 years and younger are able to pick up one complete meal each day. A complete meal consists of lunch and breakfast for the next day.

