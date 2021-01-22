NHSO: Man wanted for robbing Family Dollar cashier at gunpoint

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man robbed a Family Dollar cashier at gunpoint Thursday evening.

It happened in the 2600 block of Castle Hayne Road shortly before 8 p.m.

NHSO says a white man wearing a beanie with blond hair, black/white face mask, green jacket with hoodie, dark pants, dark colored shoes and a black backpack entered the business. After he walked around the store he then approached the counter, reportedly showed a handgun, and demanded cash. After taking the money, he took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4162 or submit a tip here.