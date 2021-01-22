North Carolina man charged in shooting of off-duty deputy

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man wanted in connection with the shooting of an off-duty deputy has been arrested.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Jerry Lamont Harris Jr. was taken into custody Thursday at a home in Durham. He had been placed on Durham County’s “most wanted” list since the shooting on Nov. 14.

Authorities say the off-duty deputy was driving his own car that day when occupants in another car fired shots into his vehicle. The deputy was hospitalized and has since returned back to work.

Two other people were charged in connection to the shooting last year.

Harris faces multiple charges.