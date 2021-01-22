Novant Health ‘disappointed’ in number of COVID vaccines in next shipment

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Novant Health says it will receive just more than 5,000 doses of the state’s latest vaccine shipment, calling the number “disappointing.”

The number is roughly .4 percent of the state’s allocation of doses. They say they plan to discuss the issue with Gov. Roy Cooper at the earliest opportunity.

The company says they are confident they can administer 95,000 vaccinations a week, but supply is what is holding things up.

They also say they are seeing some decline in the number of hospitalizations, which could be a indication that the latest surge has reached its peak.