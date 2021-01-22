Oklahoma lawmaker proposes ‘Bigfoot’ hunting season

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of a state lawmaker in Oklahoma.

A Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season.

Rep. Justin Humphrey’s district includes the heavily forested Ouachita Mountains in southeast Oklahoma, where a Bigfoot festival is held each year. He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.

A spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, which oversees hunting in Oklahoma, says the agency uses science-driven research and doesn’t recognize Bigfoot.