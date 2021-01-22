Rapid COVID-19 testing underway on campus for UNCW community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rapid testing for COIVD-19 is underway at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Health officials are testing faculty, staff, and students for free in the Burney Center on campus.

Testing began Thursday and continued Friday. Once you sign in, you go to a station to self swab both nostrils. Once that is complete, you have to sit in a chair socially-distanced from others for about 45 minutes before getting your results.

Any student living on campus or faculty/staff employed working on campus this semester must be tested and receive a negative test.

A green wrist band indicated you have been tested and are negative for COVID-19.