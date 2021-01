SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department fought an early morning structure fire on Friday, Jan. 22.

Units responded to a reported structure fire on Carol St. off River Rd. just after 5 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The Southport FD Facebook page says as of 5:30 a.m. that the “scene [is] controlled at this time” and that there are “no injuries.”