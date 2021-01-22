What Did We Miss? Programmer loses password, can’t access $220M in bitcoin

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

Stefan Thomas owns hundred of millions of dollars in bitcoin but can’t access it without his password.

Mike Loven secretly enrolled in college at the same time as his daughter and didn’t tell her until their graduation day.

An Oregon mother was scolded by a car thief for leaving her child in the backseat. He then left with her car again.

