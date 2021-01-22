Wilmington ranks among nation’s top riverwalks by USA Today

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk has been selected as the top 20 best American riverwalks, but you have a chance to make it the number one spot.

USA Today wants you to vote for the best riverwalk as a part of their 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. Currently, Wilmington’s riverfront is second on the leaderboard.

- Advertisement -

The site describes the Wilmington Riverwalk as the following:

“Located along the Cape Fear River, Wilmington’s riverfront is home to a colorful Riverwalk lined with more than 200 cafes, bars and shops. Just across the river, history buffs can tour the moored battleship USS North Carolina. The annual Riverfest each October brings hundreds of craft and food vendors to the riverfront for three days of live music, fireworks, a mock pirate invasion and a standup paddle race.”

Vote once per day until polls close on Monday, February 15 at noon. The 10 winning riverwalks, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, February 26.

Cast your vote here.