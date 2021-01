WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a man who has gone missing.

Michael Oxendine, 57, was last seen on January 18 in the area of Lennon Drive.

He was least seen wearing a green, army-style jacket with two arrow stripes and two patches on it, as well as jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.