WPD: Rape victim found by officers following welfare check

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say a man has been arrested after officers conducted a welfare check at a Wilmington home, finding a person who had been tied up, beaten, and raped.

Officer responded to a welfare check in the 1100 block of South 6th Street at shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Friday. That’s when police say the victim was found tied up, beaten, and raped. Suspect was still on scene when officers arrived, according to WPD.

Police say the victim and suspect did know each other.

Jawuan Hill was arrested and charged with first degree rape, first degree kidnapping, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say this was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Hill is currently in New Hanover County jail under no bond.