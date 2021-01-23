4 dead, 2 injured in Myrtle Beach crash, victims found in pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people are dead, two people are in the hospital Saturday morning, after a car crash in Myrtle Beach. It happened on Harrelson Blvd. near HWY 15.

Crews found three people and a vehicle in a pond, and three others on the shore of that pond, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

He said crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. and found four of the patients were dead, and the other two were taken to the hospital.

Harrelson Blvd. was closed Saturday morning beginning at the intersection of HWY 15.

