Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden unveiled a bold immigration plan just days ago.

Democrats are already acknowledging that if anything emerges, it will likely be more modest.

Immigration is so politically flammable that it’s resisted major congressional action since the 1980s, and this time seems no different.

Biden wants to make citizenship available for the estimated 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally and ease other restrictions.

Yet even supporters like No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin of Illinois say the party may have to settle for less, with helping young Dreamer immigrants become citizens the cornerstone of the effort.