Full Court Press: January 22, 2021

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The high school basketball season is heating up across the Cape Fear. Friday night featured big time plays, close games, and so much more on the Full Court Press. Below, are the final scores from Friday nights games.
GIRLS
Ashley 62 , Topsail 41
Hoggard 56 , South Brunswick 22
Laney 54 , West Brunswick 31
South Columbus 26 , Red Springs 43
West Columbus 5 , Fairmont 54
Pender 44 , Croatan 49
Heide Trask 57 , Southwest Onslow 54
Coastal Christian 68 , New Life Christian 26
Harrells Christian 30 , Cape Fear Academy 57
BOYS
Hoggard 35 , South Brunswick 19
Laney 80 , West Brunswick 34
South Columbus 20 , Red Springs 60
West Columbus 55 , Fairmont 66
Heide Trask 76 , Southwest Onslow 53
Southeastern Homeschool 63 , Coastal Christian 67
Harrells Christian 25 , Cape Fear Academy 53
Pender 57 , Croatan 63