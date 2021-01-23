Johnny Mercer’s Pier hosts 16th annual dogfishing tournament

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Locals gathered at Wrightsville Beach Saturday for the 16th annual dogfishing tournament.

The event was held at Johnny Mercer’s Pier, and looked a little different compared to the 15 years prior.

The event was kept small, limited to fishermen and fisherwomen who have attended the tournament for years, and to allow for social distancing.

Instead of a competition, this year winner’s were determined by a raffle. As usual, no dogfish were killed, but instead weighed and then thrown back.

Nathan Jones has attended the every single Johnny Mercer’s Pier dogfishing tournament, and has the buttons to prove it. He said he and others look forward to it every year.

“It’s not about the money. It’s not about the fishing,” explained Jones. “It’s just about the comradery and being able to do this together. It’s just, you know, I do it every year. You can tell by the buttons on my hat, so.”

Though the event did look different, Al Baird, the organizer said he was just grateful they could still have it, and looks forward to holding it again next year.