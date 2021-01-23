Large, maskless worship performance at Elevation Church draws heat from health director

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — In a video posted on social media Thursday, dozens of people can be seen crowded around, as a praise band performed at Elevation Church in Ballantyne. It appears no one was wearing a mask.
The video, which has been viewed by thousands, is the latest video to draw concern from Mecklenburg County health director Gibbie Harris.
Harris said they have the right to worship, but she wants them to take precautions.
“We have had conversations with them and continue to have conversations with them,” she said.
The church said every person seen in the video and in the building at the time tested negative for COVID-19. It’s unclear when the tests were administered, and if people quarantined before and after the results.