Man arrested and charged in fatal Brunswick County hit-and-run

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — Highway Patrol have arrested a driver who allegedly struck two pedestrians in Brunswick County, killing one, before taking off from the scene.
Charles Alfred Brown, 51, was arrested Friday, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury, and felony hit and run resulting in death. He is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $80,000 secure bond.
The crash happened on U.S. 17 near N.C. 211 in Brunswick County around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.