Missing Kentucky man may be in Boiling Spring Lakes area

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WWAY) — The Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing man who they believe may be in the Boling Spring Lakes area.

Rufus Ernest Wolfe, 88, of Bell County, KY, was reporting missing on Fri., Jan. 22. Police say he left his home driving a blue 2019 Ford Ecosport with the intention of traveling in the direction of Southern Pines, but he could also be in Boiling Spring Lakes.

Wolfe is 5’6″ and about 165 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes. Police say he may be confused and possibly suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts should contact the Kentucky State Police, Post Ten, at (606) 573-3131.