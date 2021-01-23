Prayer for Peace Rally calls for an end to gun violence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday, members of the community gathered and called for an end to Wilmington’s gun violence.

This is the second Hands up, Guns Down, Prayer for Peace Rally “So What, Now” has hosted. The first was about month ago, when attendees gathered at the 1898 Memorial downtown and walked to Town Hall, hosting speakers and community leaders.

- Advertisement -

This time, the group set up camp at the 1898 Memorial. They put up signs urging an end to last year’s high rate of gun violence less than 24 hours after a shooting on Metting Street.

Yolanda Bostic attended the rally Saturday, and hopes more people will understand their cause’s pressing importance going forward.

“We just want to bring awareness to the community,” said Bostic. “That there are a group of people that feel if we get together and band together as a community, then we can be the change that we want to see here in Wilmington, North Carolina.”

According to Bostic, the group hopes to meet with local government officials, and to secure more funds to address this issue head on.

According to Tracion Flood, the rally’s organizer, the group plans to hold another rally to end gun violence next month.