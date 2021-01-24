Delaware picks up come from behind win over UNCW Men’s Basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–A 10-foot jumper by senior guard Ryan Allen with 15.9 seconds left lifted Delaware to a 67-62 victory over UNCW, salvaging a split of the Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball series on Sunday afternoon in Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks, who shot a season-low 34.4 percent from the field, fell to 7-6 and 1-3 in conference play. The Blue Hens snapped a two-game losing skid to improve to 5-7 and 3-4 by flipping the script from Saturday’s 77-70 defeat.

Senior guard Ty Gadsden led four Seahawks in double figures with 14 points. The Charlotte native also set a school record for consecutive free throws made with his 38th straight made, eclipsing the old mark of T.J. Carter set in 2008.

Gadsden was joined in double figures by junior guard Jaylen Sims with 12 points and sophomore guards Joe Pridgen with 12 and Jake Boggs with 10.

Delaware was paced by Allen’s season-high 25 points and redshirt senior forward Dylan Painter’s 15 points and 15 rebounds. Painter recorded his fifth straight double-double and combined with Allen to score 25 of Delaware’s 30 second-half points.

“Give Delaware credit, they bounced back and took the second game,” said Siddle. “We played a decent game and had a good lead. We kind of got tight. We turned the ball over at crucial times in the game. Some of them led to runouts for layups. Down the stretch, they wanted it a little more than we did and were locked in more than us.

“All of the league games are possession games. It just wasn’t our night. The ball wasn’t going in for us late.”

Clinging to a 63-62 edge with 15.9 seconds remaining, UD’s Allen was fouled during a jumper on the right elbow. He missed the ensuring free throw, but sophomore guard Johnny McCoy corralled the offensive board and forced UNCW to foul with 11 seconds to go. Allen then iced the game with a pair of free throws, giving him 15 points in the final period.

Allen and Painter combined for the Blue Hen’s final 16 points of the contest as Delaware used a 16-4 run over the last 7:22 to pull out the win. The Seahawks were held scoreless for the final 2:50 of the game as the two rivals played to a draw to close the weekend.

UNCW appeared in to be in control when Sims, who rebounded from a slow first half, scored six unanswered points over a 2:24 stretch and Boggs followed with a three-pointer to give UNCW its largest lead of the contest, 52-41, with 11:44 on the clock.

Delaware chipped away with a 10-2 run, capped by an Allen jumper, to retake the lead, 59-58, with 5:04 remaining.

After Sims and Painter traded a pair of free throws, Okauru canned a jumper that reclaimed the lead for the Seahawks, 62-61, at the 2:50 mark. Painter responded a minute later with a layup to flip the score before Allen’s jumper and a pair of free throws sealed it.