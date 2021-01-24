Hit and run victim’s family still recovering after arrest is made

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Brunswick County hit and run turned deadly last week, when a man died on the side of U.S. 17.

Now, an arrest has been made, but the victim’s family is still trying to pick up the pieces.

It was a little before midnight in January 15th, when Cheryl Sweeney said her son, Kiel McKenzie and two others walked down the side of U.S. 17 with a flashlight after getting a flat tire.

That’s when Highway Patrol said a car hit two of them, killing McKenzie.

“That man that did it never hit the brakes,” said Keri McKenzie, the victim’s sister. “Never touched the brakes. He never…. he acted like my brother was an animal. Then he just ran over him.”

The driver, later identified as Charles Alfred Brown, took off, leaving behind part of his grill, a mirror, and a body.

“For 60 feet. They drug him for 60 feet,” said McKenzie about her brother.

Sweeney remembers driving to the hospital as soon as she got the call. She never got to say goodbye.

According to Sweeney, “And I wasn’t even able to identify, the hospital would not allow me in there to see him because he was messed up so bad.”

Sweeney said now, it’s just her, her daughter Keri, and her son Kiel’s three daughters.

One week after the crash, the Highway Patrol charged Brown with two counts of felony hit and run.

But even if Brown goes to prison, McKenzie said he took away too much for there to ever truly be justice.

“He took away my brother,” said McKenzie, “my mom’s son, and their daddy.”

The victim’s daughters will spread their father’s ashes this summer at the beach, one of his favorite places.

Ten-year-old Nevaeh McKenzie said she’ll miss her Daddy, and miss the way he always protected her.

“Yeah, and how nice he was to us. And everybody. And him being here with us”

Brown is being held under an $80,000 bond. We reached out to Highway Patrol Sunday for more details on the crash. They said they’d have more information Monday.