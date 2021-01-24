Many locals feel the Wilmington Riverwalk should be voted best in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the most popular attractions in downtown Wilmington may soon be nationally recognized.

The 1.75 mile long riverwalk is in the running for number one riverwalk in the country by USA Today.

Currently the Port City landmark sits in second place, behind Detroit’s International Riverwalk.

There are still three weeks remaining to vote for the Wilmington Riverwalk, and many in the Cape Fear feel it should be number one.

“It’s just well built,” said visitor Will Long. “It’s always clean here. I always feel safe when I’m here, even at night. I work night shift up here at the Waffle House and can walk out here at midnight and still feel safe.”

“Overall, I mean, it’s just really beautiful,” added UNCW student Zack Busicnki. “I think the water is really nice. Having the battleship in the background is super cool. You don’t really see that everyday.”

Voting ends on February 15th.