Southport Marina receives new docks after Hurricane Isaias

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Five months after Hurricane Isaias, one North Carolina town is still rebuilding.

Southport Marina was hit particularly hard, after the storm destroyed its docks and several boats back in August.

- Advertisement -

But earlier this month, the marina received their first shipment of new docks, and have already begun restoring their outdoor storage space.

According to Southport Marina, they should be fully rebuilt by the end of 2021. Until then, they can’t accommodate overnight long-term docking, but still offer gas, diesel, and dry storage.