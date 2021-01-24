Wilmington Police looking for missing 13-year old girl UPDATE

UPDATE (4:30 P.M.): Victoria Ricker has been located.

ORIGINAL POST FOLLOWS:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen at Independence Mall.

Victoria Ricker, 13, is 5’1″ and approximately 96 lbs. She has long, straight brown hair with highlights, green eyes, and wears braces.

Ricker was reported missing late on Jan. 23 after she was last seen in Independence Mall around 4:30 p.m. Police say she got into a silver Honda with a white teenage boy between the ages of 16-18.

Ricker was wearing a grey sweatshirt with Grateful Dead dancing bears on the left sleeve and grey sweatpants with “Champion” written down the left side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.