WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–The UNCW men’s basketball team will host James Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. in a rescheduled Colonial Athletic Association game from early January.

The Seahawks, 7-6 overall and 1-3 in the CAA, were slated to open conference play against the Dukes on Jan. 9-10, 2021, in Wilmington before a positive coronavirus test postponed both contests.

The game will welcome former Seahawk great Mark Byington back to Trask Coliseum in the JMU series.