Oleander Drive Fire Station 10 adds cistern to collect rain water for multiple uses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There has been a lot of rain around the Cape Fear today. But that’s good news for the latest project at Fire Station 10 on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

A cistern was recently installed to help reduce runoff of pollutants into the nearby Bradley Creek water supply.

The 1,000 gallon tank will collect rain water that will be used to wash the trucks at the station. This is the third of its king in the area, and should benefit the station and the environment.

“This is a way that we can keep at least 1,000 gallons worth of storm water from entering that creek every time it rains,” Anna Reh-Gingerich with Storm Water Services said. “And then using that water in a responsible and sustainable way.”

With more rain in the forecast, the station hopes to fully fill the tank soon.