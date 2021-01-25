Residents in Hampstead’s Belvedere neighborhood are experiencing multiple water concerns

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — One neighborhood in Pender County has been dealing with water problems for years.

Despite multiple attempts to solve the issues, they say their bills keep going up while the water quality keeps going down.

“A couple told me that they were out of town for two months, and they still got a water bill for 99 dollars a month,” resident John Bonner said. “They weren’t even here. “

Many residents in the Belvedere Neighborhood of Hampstead are experiencing issues with their water supplier. They say the cost of their water continues to rise month after month.

“Carolina Water Service keeps sending out increases,” Bonner added. “We’re paying like, in our house we’re paying 89 dollars right off the top before there’s even an ounce of water that’s delivered.”

In addition to the high cost, many residents are also experiencing water quality issues. Hampstead resident John Bonner says he has been advised to buy a filter, but that’s not an option for many people in the neighborhood.

“We’re on a limted income,” Bonner said. “So, therefore, we can’t afford 8 or 9 thousand dollars for a filtration system. You dig a well, you still gotta use Carolina Water Service for the sewer. A lot of complaints is mainly the cost.”

Although Bonner says he is concerned about the rising bills, he also worries about the water quality is having on him and other residents.

“Other people are having a lot more problems than we are,” Bonner continued. “They’re having like a black sludge that’s coming out of the faucets and everything. Some people have had to replace their refrigerators, they’ve had to replace their dishwashers because of the corrosion and everything coming through the water. “

When we called representatives with Carolina Water Supply, they told us they were unaware of any major issues in the area. But Bonner disagrees.

“It’s not just an isolated thing. There’s like 5 thousand people affected by it, and I would say 4 thousand are having problems.”

Carolina Water Supply declined our request to do a zoom interview. But they say anyone experiencing issues with their water should get in touch with them.