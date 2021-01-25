Transition to mass vaccination sites irks NC health systems

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina is giving more of its weekly allocation of the coronavirus vaccine to large vaccination sites such as such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This is creating supply shortages in other areas of the state that has forced some health systems to cancel appointments or offer fewer than they’d expected.

Officials in the state are working to improve their rocky rollout to administering the vaccines. North Carolina has been among the slower states in the nation to get vaccines into peoples’ arms.

A COVID-19 variant linked to Britain was recently found in North Carolina, boosting the importance of getting vaccines administered faster.

