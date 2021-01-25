Woman found shot in Wilmington Sunday evening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police said EMS was dispatched to the 1000 block of Dawson Street for an unknown medical issue Sunday night around 7:40 p.m.

Officers responded to check with EMS personnel, and they both discovered that a woman had been shot.

- Advertisement -

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, where she is currently in stable condition.

WPD said no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.