1st private space crew paying $55M each to fly to station

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (AP) — The first private space station crew has been introduced a year ahead of the planned launch.

A Houston company on Tuesday identified the three men who are paying $55 million each to fly to the International Space Station next January atop a SpaceX rocket.

They include a real estate and tech entrepreneur from Dayton, Ohio; a Canadian financier; and an Israeli businessman. They’ll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom.

Tom Cruise was mentioned last year as a potential crew member.

There’s no word on whether he’ll catch the next Axiom flight.