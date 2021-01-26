At session start, NC legislators pitch consensus with Cooper

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly session begins in earnest Wednesday with the same divided government in place as in the previous two years.

Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are aiming to avoid the same result from 2019. That’s when they dug in their heels, leading to a budget stalemate that never got fully resolved.

While Cooper blocked the GOP’s favored legislation on hot-button issues, much of his agenda got sidelined as well.

Lawmakers and Cooper will get an early chance to find consensus through distributing more COVID-19 federal relief money.

Passing a budget and redistricting are other top tasks this year.