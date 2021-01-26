Brunswick County detectives investigate string of catalytic converters thefts

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple thefts involving catalytic converters.

The sheriff’s office says incidents have been reported across the county, mainly in the Ocean Isle Beach area and south, since December 4. Incidents have also been reported in South Carolina and New Hanover County.

- Advertisement -

Below are videos and photos of potential suspects and vehicles involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Geiger at (910) 398-1243.