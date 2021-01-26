CAA releases revised calendar for 2021 Championships events

WILMINGTON, NC (CAA Release)–The Colonial Athletic Association has announced its revised conference championship schedule for the 2020-21 season as well as new scheduling formats for regular-season competition.
With the movement of fall sports to the spring due to the CoVID 19 pandemic, the CAA is planning to conduct 21 championships over an 11-week period starting in early March and concluding in late May.
The conference has adopted divisional scheduling formats in the sports of baseball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball with the goal of reducing travel and limiting overnight stays.
“I’d like to thank the CAA athletic directors, senior woman administrators and conference staff for the countless hours they’ve dedicated to putting together schedules that will allow our teams to compete this spring,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches remains at the forefront of all decisions that we have made and will continue to make. We are excited to provide an opportunity for our student-athletes, who have endured so much over the past 10 months, to be able to return to competition.”
Below is a sport-by-sport breakdown that includes championship dates, locations and field sizes, as well as the regular-season scheduling format.
BASEBALL
Regular-season conference schedule: 24-game divisional conference schedule. Double round-robin plus two additional series in North Division. Double round-robin in South Division.
North Division: Delaware, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson
South Division: Charleston, Elon, James Madison, UNCW, William & Mary
CAA Championship: May 26-30, 2021 – UNCW/Wilmington, NC – 6-team double-elimination tournament. (top 2 teams in each division plus 2 at-large selections)
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
CAA Championship: March 5, 2021 – UNCW/Wilmington, NC – 6 men’s teams, 9 women’s teams
FIELD HOCKEY
Regular-season conference schedule: 6-game round-robin schedule.
CAA Championship: April 22 & 24, 2021 – University of Delaware/Newark, Del. – Top 4 teams
MEN’S GOLF
CAA Championship: April 25-27, 2021 – Dataw Island, St. Helena Island, SC – 9 teams
WOMEN’S GOLF
CAA Championship: April 16-18, 2021 – Clubs at St. James (Reserve Course) – Southport, NC – 8 teams
MEN’S LACROSSE
Regular-season conference schedule: 8-game conference schedule. Round-robin plus three additional games.
CAA Championship: May 6 & 8, 2021 – Hofstra University/Hempstead, NY – Top 4 teams
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Regular-season conference schedule: 4-game divisional conference schedule. Round-robin plus one additional game in North Division. Double round-robin in South Division.
North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Towson
South Division: Elon, James Madison, William & Mary
CAA Championship: May 7 & 9, 2021 – James Madison University/Harrisonburg, VA – 5 teams (top 2 teams in each division plus 1 at-large selection)
WOMEN’S ROWING
CAA Championship: May 16, 2021 – Cooper River/Pennsauken, NJ – 6 teams
MEN’S SOCCER
Regular-season conference schedule: 4-game divisional conference schedule. Round-robin plus one additional game in North Division. Round-robin in South Division.
North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Northeastern
South Division: Charleston, Elon, JMU, UNCW, William & Mary
CAA Championship: April 15 & 17, 2021 – Drexel University/Philadelphia, PA – 4 teams (top 2 teams in each division)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Regular-season conference schedule: 4-game round-robin divisional conference schedule
North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson
South Division: Charleston, Elon, JMU, UNCW, William & Mary
CAA Championship: April 15-17, 2021 – Towson University/Towson, MD – 4 teams (top 2 teams in each division)
SOFTBALL
Regular-season conference schedule: 18-game divisional conference schedule. Double round-robin within the division.
North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Towson
South Division: Charleston, Elon, JMU, UNCW
CAA Championship: May 12-15, 2021 – James Madison University/Harrisonburg, VA – 5-team double-elimination tournament (top 2 teams in each division plus 1 at-large selection)
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING
CAA Championship: Diving: March 26-27, 2021 – University of Delaware/Newark, Del. – 4 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams
Swimming: March 29-April 2, 2021 – Christiansburg Aquatic Center/Christiansburg, VA – 5 men’s teams and 7 women’s teams
MEN’S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP
CAA Championship: April 30-May 2, 2021 – William & Mary/Williamsburg, VA – 8 teams
WOMEN’S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP
CAA Championship: April 22-25, 2021 – William & Mary/Williamsburg, VA – 9 teams
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP
CAA Championship: April 30-May 1, 2021 – James Madison University/Harrisonburg, VA – 4 men’s teams and 9 women’s teams
VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Regular-season conference schedule: 8-game divisional conference schedule. Double round-robin plus two additional games in the North Division. Double round-robin in the South Division.
North Division: Delaware, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson
South Division: Charleston, Elon, JMU, UNCW and William & Mary
CAA Championship: April 1 & 3, 2021 – Towson University/Towson, MD (top 2 teams in each division)