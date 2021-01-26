CAA releases revised calendar for 2021 Championships events

WILMINGTON, NC (CAA Release)–The Colonial Athletic Association has announced its revised conference championship schedule for the 2020-21 season as well as new scheduling formats for regular-season competition.

With the movement of fall sports to the spring due to the CoVID 19 pandemic, the CAA is planning to conduct 21 championships over an 11-week period starting in early March and concluding in late May.

The conference has adopted divisional scheduling formats in the sports of baseball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball with the goal of reducing travel and limiting overnight stays.

“I’d like to thank the CAA athletic directors, senior woman administrators and conference staff for the countless hours they’ve dedicated to putting together schedules that will allow our teams to compete this spring,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches remains at the forefront of all decisions that we have made and will continue to make. We are excited to provide an opportunity for our student-athletes, who have endured so much over the past 10 months, to be able to return to competition.”

Below is a sport-by-sport breakdown that includes championship dates, locations and field sizes, as well as the regular-season scheduling format.

BASEBALL

Regular-season conference schedule: 24-game divisional conference schedule. Double round-robin plus two additional series in North Division. Double round-robin in South Division.

North Division: Delaware, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson

South Division: Charleston, Elon, James Madison, UNCW, William & Mary

CAA Championship: May 26-30, 2021 – UNCW/Wilmington, NC – 6-team double-elimination tournament. (top 2 teams in each division plus 2 at-large selections)

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

CAA Championship: March 5, 2021 – UNCW/Wilmington, NC – 6 men’s teams, 9 women’s teams

FIELD HOCKEY

Regular-season conference schedule: 6-game round-robin schedule.

CAA Championship: April 22 & 24, 2021 – University of Delaware/Newark, Del. – Top 4 teams

MEN’S GOLF

CAA Championship: April 25-27, 2021 – Dataw Island, St. Helena Island, SC – 9 teams

WOMEN’S GOLF

CAA Championship: April 16-18, 2021 – Clubs at St. James (Reserve Course) – Southport, NC – 8 teams

MEN’S LACROSSE

Regular-season conference schedule: 8-game conference schedule. Round-robin plus three additional games.

CAA Championship: May 6 & 8, 2021 – Hofstra University/Hempstead, NY – Top 4 teams

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Regular-season conference schedule: 4-game divisional conference schedule. Round-robin plus one additional game in North Division. Double round-robin in South Division.

North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Towson

South Division: Elon, James Madison, William & Mary

CAA Championship: May 7 & 9, 2021 – James Madison University/Harrisonburg, VA – 5 teams (top 2 teams in each division plus 1 at-large selection)

WOMEN’S ROWING

CAA Championship: May 16, 2021 – Cooper River/Pennsauken, NJ – 6 teams

MEN’S SOCCER

Regular-season conference schedule: 4-game divisional conference schedule. Round-robin plus one additional game in North Division. Round-robin in South Division.

North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Northeastern

South Division: Charleston, Elon, JMU, UNCW, William & Mary

CAA Championship: April 15 & 17, 2021 – Drexel University/Philadelphia, PA – 4 teams (top 2 teams in each division)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Regular-season conference schedule: 4-game round-robin divisional conference schedule

North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson

South Division: Charleston, Elon, JMU, UNCW, William & Mary

CAA Championship: April 15-17, 2021 – Towson University/Towson, MD – 4 teams (top 2 teams in each division)

SOFTBALL

Regular-season conference schedule: 18-game divisional conference schedule. Double round-robin within the division.

North Division: Delaware, Drexel, Hofstra, Towson

South Division: Charleston, Elon, JMU, UNCW

CAA Championship: May 12-15, 2021 – James Madison University/Harrisonburg, VA – 5-team double-elimination tournament (top 2 teams in each division plus 1 at-large selection)

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

CAA Championship: Diving: March 26-27, 2021 – University of Delaware/Newark, Del. – 4 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams

Swimming: March 29-April 2, 2021 – Christiansburg Aquatic Center/Christiansburg, VA – 5 men’s teams and 7 women’s teams

MEN’S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP

CAA Championship: April 30-May 2, 2021 – William & Mary/Williamsburg, VA – 8 teams

WOMEN’S TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP

CAA Championship: April 22-25, 2021 – William & Mary/Williamsburg, VA – 9 teams

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP

CAA Championship: April 30-May 1, 2021 – James Madison University/Harrisonburg, VA – 4 men’s teams and 9 women’s teams

VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Regular-season conference schedule: 8-game divisional conference schedule. Double round-robin plus two additional games in the North Division. Double round-robin in the South Division.

North Division: Delaware, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson

South Division: Charleston, Elon, JMU, UNCW and William & Mary

CAA Championship: April 1 & 3, 2021 – Towson University/Towson, MD (top 2 teams in each division)