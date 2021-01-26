Duplin County postpones upcoming mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KENANSVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Duplin County has postponed a second mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was planned for this Friday.
“Limited weekly allocation of COVID vaccine from the State has hindered our ability to host a large scale vaccination event at this time,” the health department wrote in a release. “We continue to plan future vaccine clinics in Duplin County. We will release information about each clinic 5-7 days before the event, based on the weekly vaccine allocation from the State.”
As of Tuesday, the Duplin County Health Department has administered 1,300 first doses and 80 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines will be administered based on the current active groups designated by the NC
Department of Health and Human Services.