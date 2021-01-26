Duplin County postpones upcoming mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KENANSVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Duplin County has postponed a second mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was planned for this Friday.

“Limited weekly allocation of COVID vaccine from the State has hindered our ability to host a large scale vaccination event at this time,” the health department wrote in a release. “We continue to plan future vaccine clinics in Duplin County. We will release information about each clinic 5-7 days before the event, based on the weekly vaccine allocation from the State.”

- Advertisement -

As of Tuesday, the Duplin County Health Department has administered 1,300 first doses and 80 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines will be administered based on the current active groups designated by the NC

Department of Health and Human Services.