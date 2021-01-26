High School Basketball round-up: January 26th

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a busy night for high school hoops in the Cape Fear on Tuesday with more than 10 teams in action. Below, are the final scores from Tuesday nights action on the hardwood.
GIRLS
Hoggard 48 , Laney 15
New Hanover 33 , Ashley 68
North Brunswick 30 , Topsail 39
Dixon 21 , Heide Trask 58
BOYS
Hoggard 51 , Laney 54
West Brunswick 34 , South Brunswick 44
New Hanover 51 , Ashley 38
North Brunswick 38 , Topsail 65
Dixon 48 , Heide Trask 74
Coastal Christian 30 , Cape Fear Academy 47