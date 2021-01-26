Hoggard soccer and Ashley lacrosse pickup wins in season opener

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a pair of season opening wins for the Hoggard boys soccer team and Ashley boys lacrosse team on Monday night as they both began the year at home.

The Hoggard boys jumped out early 3-0 lead midway through the first half and were able to cruise to the 7-0 win over South Brunswick.

The Ashley boys lacrosse team had similar success in the first half. The Screamin’ Eagles held the 12-2 lead at the break, highlighted by four goals and two assist in the half from Luis Gonzalez. Ashley used that momentum to win their opener over West Brunswick, 20-4.