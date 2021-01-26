Investigation underway after duck hunter fatally shot in eastern NC

ENGELHARD, NC (AP) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says that a man has been shot and killed while duck hunting in coastal Hyde County.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the commission say that Brandon Marshall was shot by a member of his hunting party. The incident remains under investigation.

- Advertisement -

Officials said that a 911 call was made and first responders had attempted life-saving measures.

Marshall was from the Englehard, a coastal community on the Pamlico Sound. He was known as an advocate for hunting and hunting safety.

A group called North Carolina Ducks Unlimited said in a statement that Marshall was a strong conservationist, pillar in the community and an amazing husband and father.

