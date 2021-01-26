Mortgage company donates nearly $19K to non-profit paws4people

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Area non-profit paws4people has received a large donation thanks to a local mortgage company.

MC Mortgage Group of Wilmington launched its charitable contribution initiative People, Pets & Vets in January 2020, selecting paws4people® foundation as its “Pets” counterpart.

Pledging $100 of their earnings per closing, the year-long campaign presented homeowners and home buyers with the opportunity to select one of three charities to receive the designated donation. 12 months and 187 mortgages later, the successful campaign collected an astonishing $18,700 to support the local nonprofit’s mission of educating and empowering people to utilize assistance dogs to transform their lives.

“After the challenges of 2020, this gesture of community outreach certainly helped the organization end the year on a pawsitive note,” the organization wrote in a release.

paws4people® foundation specializes in training customized Assistance Dogs for two general groups: children and adolescents with physical, neurological, psychiatric, and/or emotional disabilities; and Veterans and Service Members with Chronic/Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), and Military Sexual

Trauma.

“Generous donations like this have helped the organization to continue placing their Dogs free of charge while providing certification, insurance, and support for the duration of the careers of the Client/Dog Teams,” paws4people wrote.

“We are grateful for the partnership with MC Mortgage Group of Wilmington, and we thank each of their clients who chose to join our cause,” reflects Nina Dunn, paws4people’s Executive Administrator. “We look forward to honoring this contribution by using our Dogs to bring more independency to the lives of those living with life-altering challenges and disabilities.”