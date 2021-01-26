NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host virtual mermaid programs

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It is a match made for nature.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is pairing up with the Chesapeake Mermaid for a series of fun and educational virtual programs featuring much more than fish tales Saturdays at 10 a.m., Jan. 20, Feb. 27 and Mar. 27.

The magical adventures will include the Chesapeake Mermaid live from her studio at Mermaid Grove for an hour of interactivity, stories, movement, and live animal cameos provided by Aquarium educators.

A multi-camera experience ensures you can see the mermaid’s tail, while the content will inspire conservation of coastal habitats and animals.

Themes and activities change each month and include horseshoe crabs and oyster reefs, diamondback terrapins and brackish waters, and birds and the challenges they face.

The event is accessible for those who are deaf and hard of hearing. Each program is $30 per screen.

For more information and to register for a single program or all three visit here.