NHRMC fills hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments within minutes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, New Hanover Regional Medical Center quickly filled its appointments available to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments are available for those in Groups 1 and 2 including healthcare workers and older adults, ages 65+, according to the North Carolina vaccine distribution plan.

The 800 appointments filled up in 15 minutes, according to the hospital.

“We will announce when new appointments are available and anticipate more announcements this week,” NHRMC told WWAY News.

You can call (910) 662-2020 for an appointment.

Visit here for information on when appointments are available for the week.

NHRMC has an email notification list available. Visit here to sign up to receive email notifications when COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available.