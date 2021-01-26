SC Statehouse beach fight: Should towns have free parking?

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — The latest round in the longtime fight between people in South Carolina who can afford to live at the beach and people who want to visit is over free beach parking.

A Senate subcommittee Tuesday unanimously approved a bill requiring local governments to get permission from the state before altering or changing any parking on state roads or blocking a road owned by South Carolina.

The beach communities around Charleston restricted free parking and blocked state roads to their islands to visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they didn’t roll back those restrictions as a day at the beach appeared to be a safe pandemic diversion.