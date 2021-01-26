Two CBS execs shelved pending diversity investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has placed two of its executives on administrative leave as it investigates charges of a hostile work environment for women and minorities at news operations in some of its larger stations.

Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Station, and David Friend, chief of news operations at the station, are on leave pending the results of an outside probe.

The Los Angeles Times and the National Association of Black Journalists have reported on incidents involving minority journalists and said the stations have done a poor job hiring diverse staffs.

The National Association of Black Journalists praised CBS’ move as an important first step.