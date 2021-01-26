UNCW ranked nationally for best online bachelor’s programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington is among the best in the nation for its online bachelor’s programs, according to a new report.

U.S. News & World Report released its list of “2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.” UNCW ranked 19th nationally on it and several graduate programs were also recognized among top online programs.

This is the third consecutive year that UNCW’s online bachelor’s programs have ranked in the U.S. News Top 20. UNCW is tied with George Washington University.

Several graduate programs were also recognized among the best online programs: Nursing; MBA Programs; Non-MBA Business Master’s Programs; and Education. Each program improved its ranking from 2020, and the graduate nursing program rose 33 places to 80th nationally, tied with the University of Iowa and the Lewis University College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

“UNCW provides students with multiple options for completing their degree programs, and this recognition reflects our commitment to academic excellence and an affordable education,” Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said.

U.S. News considers a variety of factors in developing its ranking of “Best Online Bachelor’s Programs,” which applies to undergraduate programs in which all required coursework is completed online. UNCW was recognized for its two qualifying programs, Nursing and Clinical Research.

UNCW was also recognized as one of only three UNC System schools on the publication’s list of Top 100 Public National Universities for 2021, ranking 95th. Four programs – part-time MBA, education, public administration and social work – are represented on the publication’s list of “2020 Best Graduate Schools.”

Additionally, UNCW was named a “Best Southeastern School” among 142 southeastern colleges that made the list of “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” by The Princeton Review and is on the publication’s list of Green Colleges. The university also has consistently been recognized in the Fiske Guide to Colleges, most recently in the 2021 edition, one of four UNC System schools to be included on the list of what the publication has characterized as “the best and most interesting” colleges and universities.