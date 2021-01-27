A new face on Pleasure Island: getting to know Police Chief Vic Ward

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach is welcoming a new Police Chief this week.

Police Chief Vic Ward calls New Hanover County his second home. He grew up in Wilmington and Whiteville before attending UNCW.

He then spent almost 30 years on Highway Patrol, retiring as a Deputy Commander.

Ward said he already has connections with local and state government. His first order of business will be to evaluate and update training policies.

According to Ward, officers need basic, standardized training, as well as specific training to address coastal town scenarios.

“I think the two “T”s are training and transparency, are what’s critical with the public. I think they’re expecting us…. they have a high level of expectation on us, we have a high level of expectation on ourselves. So I think the training piece and the transparency are the two keys going in.”

Ward was supposed to begin December first, but paperwork delayed his first day to Monday, January 25.