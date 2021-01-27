Area high school senior selected for Class of 2025 at West Point Academy

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear area high school senior has been selected to the attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.

According to a release by New Hanover County Schools, Olivia Santo attends Wilmington Early College High School and says she is looking forward to a lifetime of service as a commissioned officer.

While at WECH, NHCS says Olivia maintained good grades, played in sports at Laney High School, and served in her community in a variety of ways.

Now, she says she is going to serve her country by living honorably and demonstrating excellence in all that she does.