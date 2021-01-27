Board of Trustees approves $26K pay increase for CFCC president

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The President of Cape Fear Community College will be getting a hefty pay raise starting next month.

Last week, the college’s Board of Trustees approved a $26,000 pay increase for President Jim Morton.

His new yearly salary will be more than $286,000.

A spokeswoman for the college told WWAY that Morton’s pay increase was based upon his job performance and leadership.

Morton was named the president of CFCC in April 2018. Before then, he held other top administrative roles with the college.